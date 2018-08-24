Texas Metropolitan Ballet is hosting auditions for its third production of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday.
The family-friendly dance studio in Killeen on 3500 Trimmer Road offers professional ballet training. Dancers of all ages are welcome.
The 2018-2019 TMB Academy registration started Aug. 20.
The two-part ballet is an adaptation of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s book “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” It orginally premiered Dec. 18, 1892. The ballet regained popularity in the 1960s and is annually performed around Christmas in the U.S.
Nutcracker auditions are open to Texas Metropolitan Ballet students enrolled in Ballet 1, Ballet 2, Ballet 3 and Ballet 4. Students age, weekly commitment to the academy and skill level determines their ballet group.
“Students generally dedicate between two to six hours for rehearsals on top of their required number of classes,” said Randall Marks, artistic director at Texas Metropolitan Ballet.
New students registering after the audition need to contact artistic director Randall Marks via email, phone or at the office.
Ballet 1 and 2 auditions are 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Students and parents are required to stay for a meeting at 12:45 to 1 p.m.
Auditions will resume for Ballet 3 and 4 at 1:30 p.m. Their meeting is 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Dancers selected will perform in the Spring Gala production as well.
Dancers are encouraged to arrive early and be prepared to dance.
“We generally anticipate about 80 students will attend the audition this year with 50 roles to fill,” Marks said.
All selected dancers will need to be available for Friday and Saturday rehearsals throughout September, October, November and December. The first weekend rehearsal starts Sept. 8.
“This year, we are looking forward to changing some of the choreography, new costumes, new backdrops and a new growing Christmas tree,” Marks said.
Adult 1 and 2 students may contact the director for details.
For more information, visit Texasmetropolitanballet.com or contact Randall Marks at 254-252-4640.
