Dancers arrived early to warm up for Texas Metropolitan Ballet Academy’s Nutcracker Audition last weekend in Killeen.
Texas Metropolitan Ballet is a professional dance company in Killeen on 3500 Trimmer Road. Artistic director Randall Marks founded TMB in 2016.
The academy performs the Nutcracker annually. Selected dancers are required to attend weekend rehearsals September thru early December.
“We will be offering three performances in Killeen this year and three performances in Temple,” said Randall Marks, artistic director.
Marks has over 30 years of ballet experience. All TMB instructors are experienced professional dancers.
The first group of TMB students signed in at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 and were assigned numbers. Each pinned their numbers to their leotards. Before the audition, students lined up according to height for photographs.
Randall Marks and Jeanne Marie Marks, assistant director, went over various steps with two boys and 12 girls from Ballet 1 and 2. Students danced to “Spanish Dance,” “Waltz of the Flowers,” “Chinese Dance,” “Divertissement” and “Russian Dance.” All are songs from the Nutcracker.
The directors put an enfaces on timing and choreography. Each boy practiced dancing with six girls.
Ballet 1 and 2 auditions ended at 12:20 p.m. Jeanne Marie Marks went over contracts with students and parents. She addressed questions about rehearsals and future performances as well.
After the meeting, Ballet 3 and Ballet 4 students warmed up for the Nutcracker and dance company audition.
“These dancers are also auditioning for a spot in the company and the majority of them will either become full company members or begin as apprentices,” Marks said.
The second audition mirrored a rehearsal. The students asked many technical questions and anticipated steps for each song. They did not pin numbers to their leotards. 18 students attended the 1:30 p.m. audition.
“There weren’t many new faces in this group,” said Jeanne Maria, assistant director.
Overall, 32 students auditioned. Several students that could not attend contacted the director. Primary 1 and Primary 2 students will fill some of the remaining roles. Both are introduction to ballet programs for children between 4 to 7. They meet once a week for 45 minutes. They are not required to audition.
“There are 50 roles, but dancers will have multiple parts,” said Jeanne Maria, assistant director.
It is common for dancers from “Children’s Galop and Dance of the Parents” to come back onstage dressed as mice or soldiers in battle between the Mouse King and the Nutcracker.
The two-part ballet has many solo performances with supporting roles, which gives dancers opportunities to stand out and support each other.
