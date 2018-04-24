Two Texas House districts that split Killeen in half will be under scrutiny this week as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether Texas has been conducting elections with racially gerrymandered maps.
The high court today will consider the state’s appeal of a lower court ruling that found Texas lawmakers diminished the voting strength of Hispanic and black voters when they drew the boundaries for congressional and state House districts.
The complex and prolonged case — formally known as Abbott v. Perez — dates back to 2011, involves fights over three sets of political maps and includes findings of intentional discrimination and unconstitutional racial gerrymandering.
Two of the districts under review are Texas House District 54, held by Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, and Texas House District 55, held by Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Cosper is facing challenger Dr. Brad Buckley, of Salado, in a May 22 runoff for the Republican nomination for the seat.
In an August ruling from a three-member federal judge panel in U.S. Western District Court in San Antonio, the court explicitly accused former Rep. Jimmie Don Aycock, R-Killeen, of working to split Killeen to dilute the minority vote.
“The Court found evidence that mapdrawers (specifically ... Aycock) intentionally racially gerrymandered the district by cracking minority population, thus diluting the minority vote to ensure Anglo control over both remaining districts,” the ruling read. “Rather than respecting the boundaries of the City of Killeen, which included significant minority population ... he and mapdrawers split the City to divide its minority population.”
Here’s a breakdown of the voting rights issues in question and a preview of what to expect for today’s oral arguments:
What’s at stake?
The case could upend elections in several areas of the state where districts may have to be redrawn to give voters of color more of a say. Because Hispanic and black voters are more likely to vote for Democrats, that could result in more seats held by Democrats.
In siding with civil rights groups, voters of color and Democratic lawmakers who challenged the maps over discrimination, a three-judge panel in San Antonio specifically flagged two congressional districts and nine state House districts, noting areas where the panel said lawmakers intentionally undercut the voting power of people of color “to ensure Anglo control” of districts.
What do the map challengers argue?
In their pointed brief, those challenging the maps described the Legislature’s 2013 adoption of the temporary maps as “a ruse,” a “shellgame strategy” and a devious “smokescreen” meant to obscure lawmakers’ discriminatory intentions behind the state’s original 2011 map.
What’s next after oral arguments?
The possible outcomes in the case are as convoluted as the tale of how we got here.
The Supreme Court could agree with the state in its appeal and allow the current maps to stand, handing a bruising loss to those who have spent years challenging the maps.
It could also uphold the lower court ruling and set the stage for redrawing efforts either at the lower court or at the Capitol if the governor opts to call a special legislative session on redistricting.
There’s also the possibility the court will kick the case back to the lower court for lack of jurisdiction or so the San Antonio court can reconsider its findings. The court proceedings that would follow that decision would almost certainly set up a return trip to Washington before the case is eventually resolved.
Oral arguments are scheduled for today with a decision from the high court expected to land some time in the summer.
Alex Ura of The Texas Tribune and Kyle Blankenship of the Killeen Daily Herald contributed to this report.
