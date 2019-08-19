On Thursday, Killeen’s Texas Roadhouse and 47 other locations across the state invite the public to simultaneous fundraisers to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.
The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation, according to a news release from the restaurant chain. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand.
