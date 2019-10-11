Hair, music and fun are expected at the 8th annual Armed Forces Natural Hair and Health Expo in Killeen on Oct. 27.

According to a press release from expo founder, Luvina Sabree, the event will feature demonstrations, entertainment and a natural hair and fashion show for children and adults directed by Runway Fierce and a natural hair contest.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

