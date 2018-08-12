The 10th annual Flavors of Central Texas is set for Tuesday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The event will include a variety of vendors offering samples of their cuisine as well as cooking demonstrations.
“Flavors of Central Texas is a chance to sample over 48 different restaurants, caterers and bakers under one roof,” said Jasmine Suino, investor services program manager for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
The show has become a highly anticipated community event while giving its visitors the opportunity to taste delicious food from local businesses.
There will also be many nonfood vendors showcasing their products as well as music performances and a giant escape room.
“It’s an opportunity to connect with places to eat you normally won’t get a chance to try and it gives our vendors a chance to reach over 1,000 people in three short hours,” Suino said.
Guests have the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and can also vote for their favorite appetizer, entree and dessert as well as best decorated booth for people’s choice awards.
Tickets are available at the door and are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-10. Children younger than 4 years of age are free.
The Killeen Civic and Conference Center is at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.