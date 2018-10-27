COPPERAS COVE — Weather was near perfect as local residents and their dogs came out to Copperas Cove City Park for the 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza on Saturday.
The event was a community service project for Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball, and all money raised at the event will go to the Copperas Cove animal shelter. During the event dogs were able to take a dip into the pool, be challenged by an obstacle course and participate in a costume contest.
