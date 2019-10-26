A chilly start couldn’t keep dog owners away from Copperas Cove City Park Saturday morning.

Hundreds of people turned out for the 5th annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza, despite a temperature that hovered in the low 40s when things kicked off. The event is hosted by the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. In addition to providing a fun morning for dogs and their owners, organizers also requested donations of pet food, cat litter and other items that will go to the Copperas Cove Animal Control Facility.

