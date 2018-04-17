The fifth annual Que 4 Kids fundraising event to benefit Aware Central Texas is set to take place in Nolanville over the course of three days, two of which are open to adults only.
Aware Central Texas is a nonprofit organization that serves Bell County families and seeks to prevent child abuse and family violence through education and case management, according to its website.
Que 4 Kids was started to honor the memory of Aware advocate Teresa Young after her passing and “to carry on her legacy and her hard work,” said her son and event organizer Jarrod Young.
The event draws local sponsors and relies on the donation of goods such as ATVs, cars, trailers, furniture, hunting equipment, grills and more for the auctions that generate much of the money raised for Aware.
In its first year, Que 4 Kids raised about $13,000. The impact has since grown, as last year over $100,000 was raised, said Young.
The event will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Sandy’s Lone Star Events at 14600 Farm-to-Market 439 in Nolanville.
Thursday and Friday are adult-only nights. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Thursday for visitors 18 and up only to buy raffle tickets and enter in drawings for goods. A live auction will begin at 8:30 p.m. and the The Spazmatics will perform from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. A full bar will also be available.
Tickets for Thursday are $15 and can be purchased online at que4kids.net.
Friday is also only for those 18 years and up, and gates will open at 6 p.m. Kyrstin Baird will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. and another live auction will be from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Country singer Neil McCoy will take the stage at 9:45 p.m. to close out the night.
Tickets for Friday are $30 and can be purchased from the website.
Saturday is open to all ages and is free to attend. Cooks participating in the barbecue cook-off will meet at 8 a.m. to compete in four categories: beans, chicken, ribs, and brisket.
The kid’s cook-off will begin at 3:30 p.m. The $40 entry fee, which can be paid on-site, will include a mini grill to take home, tongs, an apron, and two pork chops to grill, said Young. Parents will be allowed to coach, but not help with the grilling.
More activities for kids will include rock-climbing walls, face painting, a punt/pass/kick contest, bounce houses and more.
Saturday will wrap up with more raffles, an auction, and the awards for the cook-off winners to be complete by about 6 p.m.
For more information on the schedule of events, to purchase tickets, or to register for the cook-off, visit que4kids.net.
