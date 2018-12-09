Curious community members and supportive friends and family gathered Friday for the Xpreesha Outreach fourth annual Youth Entertainment Showcase at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center in downtown Killeen.
Doors opened at 6 p.m. for socializing, vendor engagement, and music, and the showcase started at 7 p.m. The participants entered the showcase to entertain the community, and vie for a chance to win a first-, second-, or third-place trophy and a cash prize.
“We couldn’t have done the show without talent ... so we want to say thank you to them,” said showcase event coordinator Dee Dee Jose.
Nine entrants — Rising Stars 3lite; Carlon Rivera; Alisha Williams; Allen Brandon; Serena Etienne; Jeremy “Jewelz” Townsend; WelinaLaTour and Michel Lawrence; Jenaitene Young; and the MDC Dance and Cheer group — performed before a live audience and three judges, Renecia HarrisRuffin, Arricka Price, and BossLady.
The showcase included dance routines and musical performances.
A performance by 9-year-old Young Cam, Dr. J’s Enterprise as DJ, Pictureman Danny, open dancing and prize giveaways were also part of the event.
“We got to continue to lift each other up as a community, just like we lifted these kids up tonight,” said Showcase emcee Antrone Mookie Durant, who also encouraged the audience to support the youth willing to share their talents and gifts.
Durant successfully drew laughter and high-energy from the crowd throughout the event.
Just after 9 p.m., the judges left to tally points to determine the winners.
Rising Stars 3lite placed first, MDC Dance and Cheer second, and Jenaitene Young third.
Honorable mention was given to Jewelz for his talent, personality, and skills as a lyricist.
Xpreesha Outreach’s mission is to create lasting positive experiences for the youth and community. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/xpreeshaoutreach/ or email Jose at xpreesha@gmail.com.
