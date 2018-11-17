COPPERAS COVE—Copperas Cove residents Saturday who couldn’t wait to tear into turkey were in luck.
Bountiful New Life Church of God in Christ hosted its fifth annual Bound-N-Love Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 115 E. Avenue E.
The free community dinner, which has expanded since beginning five years ago in the church’s youth department, included classic holiday foods with variety of sides and desserts, such as turkey, dressing, mac-n-cheese, green beans, pies and more.
First Lady Kimberly Johnson said the annual celebration is a way to let residents not only in Copperas Cove know they are considered, but beyond into Kempner, Lampasas and Killeen.
The aim for the feast was to feed more than 135 in the surrounding area. Church staff and volunteers also made an effort to feed first responders, including the Copperas Cove Fire Department a short walk down the street.
“We mainly want to show support for the community, and to show we’re thinking about them this holiday season,” Johnson said. “We want to bring different people out by different means.”
For more information on the church, call Bountiful New Life at 254-547-5007.
