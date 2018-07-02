Independence Day week is here and festivities are slated to happen throughout Central Texas.
However, residents should be aware that the weather may put a slight damper on the holiday — literally.
There is a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on the Fourth, with that number decreasing to 30 percent by Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth.
“This is due to tropical moisture from the Gulf moving inland,” said Bianca Zillanueva, a meteorologist with NWS.
Representatives for area events could not be reached as of press time, but further information about how inclement weather could affect the celebrations will be included as it becomes available.
Fort Hood
The Independence Day Celebration will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Hood Stadium. The event will feature live music, food and beverage vendors, family fun and fireworks. Gates will open at 4 p.m. There will be children’s activities, performances by artists including Phillip Phillips. There are also H-E-B cart races, working dog demonstrations and patriotic salutes. The event will culminate with a fireworks display from 9:30 to 10 p.m.
Members of the general public in privately owned vehicles must enter and exit the event through the left visitors’ lane of the Clear Creek gate or obtain a pass from the Marvin Leath Visitors Center. Drivers and passengers 18 and older must have a valid photo ID.
A priority parking area will be open to all Defense Department identification card holders. A general public parking area will be open to all. Both parking sites will be at the stadium and will be first come, first served.
For more information, go to https://hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/independence-day-celebration/2350914/28584.
Killeen
Veterans of Foreigns Wars Post 9192, 301 Wolf Street will host an Independence Day barbecue at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Members, family and friends are invited and advised to bring a side dish or dessert. For more information, call 254-432-4789.
Central Texas College will not be hosting an event for the Fourth of July this year due to the closure of the planetarium for renovations, but the public is invited to watch the Fort Hood fireworks display from the campus grounds.
Copperas Cove
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 and Auxiliary will host the annual bell ringing, beginning with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 1506 Veterans Ave. There will be brisket and chicken served at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
For more information, contact VFW Post 8577 Junior Vice Commander Lisa Hunter at 512-277-0034.
Robertson Avenue Baptist Church will host its third annual Picnic on the Grounds event from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 305 E. Robertson Ave. There will be food, games, a bounce house and a chili cook-off.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact 254-368-2530.
Belton
The Rodeo Belton Fourth of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The parade, featuring floats, bands, decorated bicycles, classic cars and rodeo riders, will travel down Main Street to Central Avenue, then onto Birdwell Street and Second Street.
The 94th annual PRCA Rodeo Fourth of July Celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Yettie Polk Park on South Davis Street. The event will offer live music, shopping, food and children’s entertainment.
A Rodeo Round-Up and Fireworks free concert, featuring a performance by Cory Morrow, will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Schoepf’s Old Time Pit Barbecue, 702 E.Central Ave. Fireworks will follow the concert.
Temple
The Fourth of July All American Family Fun Fest will be from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
The free event will feature live music by bands such as the West Travis Band, craft and food vendors, children’s activities and a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, go to https://www.ci.temple.tx.us/199/Fourth-of-July-Fun-Fest
Lampasas
Lampasas Radio Fourth of July Celebration will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 4 at 505 N. Key Ave., Lampasas.
The event is $5 per person and $4 per person with a Spring Ho badge. The celebration will feature music by artist Jason Roberts and other local musicians beginning at 7 p.m.
SALADO
The Salado Historical Society will host its annual free “potluck picnic” in the Salado High School auditorium, 1880 Williams Drive, beginning at noon Wednesday, according to Hulda Horton.
Gary Gosney, a veteran and Temple veterinarian, will be the keynote speaker and the Salado Community Chorus will provide patriotic music.
Fried chicken, drinks, and paper goods will be provided by the historical society. Guests are invited to bring side dishes and/or desserts to share. For information, call Sandi Wicker at 254-760-9655.
Holiday Closings
Residents should be aware of several city office closures in the area and changes to waste disposal schedules for the holiday.
Killeen
City offices will be closed Wednesday but emergency services and garbage collection will operate without interruption.
The Killeen Independent School District is closed through July 8.
Copperas Cove
All city facilities will be closed Wednesday, including the solid waste transfer station.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of Wednesday. Areas 3 and 4 trash collection will be Tuesday, areas 5 and 6 will be Thursday and areas 7 and 8 will be Friday.
Harker Heights
City Hall will be closed Wednesday but resume normal business hours Thursday.
Trash services will run one day late after the holiday through Saturday.
Belton
All city offices will be closed Wednesday. Waste disposal will not be disrupted.
Lampasas
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will be closed Wednesday.
Waste pickup that is typically on Wednesdays will take place the following day.
