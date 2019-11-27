Thanksgiving

Desserts are seen on Thanksgiving in 2016 at the Jesus Hope and Love Mission in Killeen. Nearly 600 Killeen residents received meals.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Thanksgiving Day is Thursday, and those who need to make last-minute purchases will have the opportunity to do so.

All H-E-Bs will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, company spokesman Johnny Mojica said. Curbside and home delivery orders will need to be placed by Wednesday.

