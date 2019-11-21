The city of Killeen honored more than 300 of its senior citizens Thursday afternoon with a Thanksgiving meal a week early. The food served was what one might expect — turkey, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

For some of the seniors, this was the only Thanksgiving meal they will receive this holiday season, according to Elizabeth Garcia, the city’s senior center manager.

