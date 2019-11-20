GAS PRICES

GasBuddy projects the national average gasoline price for Thanksgiving will be at its highest since 2014. While it may lead to some complaints — 30% of Americans say high prices are impacting their plans — it won’t slow them down much, with a 7% projected rise in motorists on the road for Thanksgiving versus last year.

The cheapest gas price listed in Killeen today is $2.10 at Walmart, 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to gasbuddy.com. Last year, Killeen gas prices were just under $2 per gallon.

