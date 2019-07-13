On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong uttered 11 famous words — “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Apollo 11 became the first space mission to place a man on the moon.
Central Texas College hosted a 50th anniversary event at the college’s library Saturday. Fred Chavez, director of CTC’s Mayborn Science Theater, gave a 15 to 20 minute presentation on the mission.
“It’s one of those events you go, ‘Where were you when?’” Chavez said.
During the presentation, Chavez said he was 6 years old when Apollo 11 landed. He remembers watching from Los Angeles, California, and going onto the roof of their apartment building and staring at the moon.
Some others at the CTC event also witnessed the historic moon landing on TV.
David Weber of Rosebud was 13 when Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin set foot on the moon. He remembers watching while on the family farm in eastern South Dakota near the town of Revillo.
Weber said the most memorable thing about the moon landing is, “the fact that we, as a country, were able to get there first, plant our flag and get back safely.”
Gene Deutscher of Temple was 27 at the time. He was in New York watching with his mother.
“I was glued to the TV, I guess like most of the country was,” Deutscher said. “It was an amazing event in American history, and the history of the world for that matter.”
Cindy Oser, one of the event organizers, was also 6 years old and watched in New Orleans, Louisiana. She shudders when she thinks what the astronauts went through.
Connor O’Malley, 7, thinks the United States should go back to the moon.
“Maybe in the future we’ll have enough technology to send a bigger rocket to the moon so we can mine all the resources and have better tech here on earth,” O’Malley said.
Approximately 30 people attended the event.
At the event, attendees using arts and crafts were able to make moon creature masks, make comets, create bookmarks and create pictures of aurora borealis — commonly referred to as northern lights.
Attendees could also watch the moon landing on a screen set up at the event with audio from the mission.
