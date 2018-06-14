The African Children’s Choir has performed for the presidents, heads of state and most recently the Queen of England’s diamond jubilee.
Now they’ll perform for the community of Killeen on Friday, July 6 at the Greater Vision Community Church on Stan Schlueter Loop.
The program includes children’s songs, traditional spirituals and Gospel favorites. The choir has previous performed alongside artist such as Paul McCartney, Anni Lennox, Keith Urban and Mariah Carey.
The African Children’s Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa’s most vulnerable children with education, care and relief and development so they can help Africa in the future.
Music for Life, the parent organization of the African Children’s Choir, works with children from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa to educate over 52,000 children and aim to create new leadership for the country by focusing on education.
The program is open to the public to attend at no cost but donations are appreciated.
