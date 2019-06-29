Hill Country Transit is struggling financially, bus routes have been cut in recent years and the city of Killeen’s ridership numbers have dropped continuously for the last five years.
The financial struggle has led to routes being cut in recent years and those cuts have left some residents needing rides to work, to the store, to the doctor and to senior activities.
Bettie McIntyre of Killeen used to use the Hop to get to Lions Club Park in Killeen.
“This is what we do. We’re retired and we play cards,” McIntyre said. She now gets a ride from her friend’s son because the Hop doesn’t stop there. The transit district has not received any money from the cities it serves in the Bell County and Coryell County area for the fiscal year 2020 and will likely not know what they are receiving from the cities until late September, according to Darrell Burtner, the director of urban operations for the Hop. The Hop’s fiscal year 2020 begins Sept. 1.
Hill Country Transit District, a political subdivision of the State of Texas, is a regional transit system serving a nine-county area covering over 9,000 square miles, according to the Hop website.
RIDERSHIP NUMBERS
Killeen ridership peaked in 2014 at 389,611. The projected number for ridership in 2019 is down to 173,854, according to Burtner. The Hop serves Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Temple and Belton.
Burtner said he thinks ridership numbers dropped as routes had to be cut for financial reasons.
FINANCIAL CHANGES
Prior to 2014, Health and Human Services had a contract directly with the Hop related to transporting people to hospitals and other locations for non-emergency medical problems and the transit district made money from that contract that they put back into the public system to cover the shortfall from local contributions.
In the Killeen urban zoning area which consists of Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove those cities have contributed around $2.7 million total over the 19 years, according to Burtner.
In 2014, Health and Human Services stopped working directly with the Hop and hired a broker, or a middleman, to handle their contracts with the multiple transportation entities they are associated with, Burtner said. The Hop still receives some money from Health and Human Services, however, the introduction of the broker caused the Hop to make less money from their contract with so they could no longer support the shortfall of local contributions. This led to the Hop making small financial cuts, including routes, which was the beginning of the drop in ridership, Burtner said. Eventually this financial struggle led to routes being cut in 2018 and 2019. In 2018, route seven, route 21 and route 30 were all cut. In 2019 route five was cut, according to the Hop.
Over an eight-year average, the Hop has contributed 33% of the budget and the local entities have contributed 4%.
In Fiscal Year 2019, the district’s overall budget was $10,232,400, $589,498 of which came directly from local contributions.
In 2018, the drastic drop in ridership can be attributed to the cutting of routes seven, 21 and 30 from the Hop’s service. The district had to cut the routes because they did not have the necessary funding to service all of the routes from the previous year, Burtner said. In 2019, route five was cut leaving only three routes in the Hop’s service for Killeen.
OTHER FUNDING SOURCES?
The Hop is in the preliminary stages of working with an ad agency to get advertising placed on the buses. “We are actually going to solicit probably three … ad agencies that will provide us with their qualifications, their history, their past performance and their cost, things of that nature,” Burtner said.
The Hop will select a company to sell ads to businesses to put on the buses. As an example, if the ad agency sells an ad to McDonald’s for $20,000, the Hop will receive 50% of that sale that they can use in their budget that will hopefully take some of the pressure off the local entities and the amount of money they need to provide, according to Burtner. “I don’t think the advertising is going to be an end all. We’re doing it to try and provide some relief to the city,” Burtner said.
The Hop has also heard a lot from local city councils that they should raise their fares. Currently the cost is $1 for one leg of travel. That cost is cut in half for students and seniors.
According to Burtner, if the Hop were to raise fares it would have a direct impact on their federal funding in two ways. Federal funds can be used to pay 50% of the net operating cost of the Hop each year. In the examples given by the Hop, if their fare is $1 for Fiscal Year 2020 their net operating expense would be $2,956,500. The federal contribution would then be $1,478,250.
If the fare was doubled to $2, the net operating expense would be $2,801,500, making the federal contribution $1,400,750. The Hop would lose $77,500 in federal funding, according to a presentation from the Hop.
Also, if the fare was doubled it is likely that the Hop will lose ridership, Burtner said. If the Hop loses more ridership, it would once again lose federal funding. “I definitely think we will make more money from advertising than we would from raising the farebox,” Burtner said.
Killeen is the city at the biggest risk of losing the Hop’s services at this time, according to Burtner. The Hop would continue to service the surrounding cities. The Hop’s fiscal year begins Sept. 1 so its budget must be final before then. The city’s fiscal year begins Oct. 1, so the two budgets must be set at different times. There is no set date that the council is going to consider the options considered by the Hop.
Four options have been presented to the Killeen City Council for the level of service that will be provided by the Hop this coming fiscal year.
Option A:
Cost: $222,366
Mileage: 60.2 citywide, reduction on Route 4
Pros: Controlled cost, less miles
Con: Low ridership
Option B:
Cost: $645,027
Mileage: 74.3 citywide, add Route 5 to roster
Pros: Increased ridership, increased connections and efficiency
Cons: Cost increase
Option C:
Cost: $806,618
Mileage: 75 citywide, full restoration of 2017 plans, including weekend rides
Pros: Increased ridership, increased connections, efficiency and customer satisfaction
Cons: Highest cost
Option D:
Cost: $120,850
Mileage: 49.9 citywide, terminates Route 4
Pros: Serves widest possible area with single route
Cons: Major service cut without terminating Killeen service in total
Hop recommendation
Burtner recommends that the city choose option B and give the Hop $645,027. Routes would be restored and route five would be added back into the Hops rotation after it was removed in 2018.
This option seems unlikely however after the Hop requested more than $455,000 from the council last year and were denied only receiving $120,000.
