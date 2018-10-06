Lala the 2-year-old German shepherd totally winged this year’s Pooch Pageant in the city of Killeen's annual Barktoberfest.
Literally. The dog’s mock butterfly wings wagged in the air like the dozens of tails Saturday at Mickey’s Dog Park. It was enough to charm organizers and earn the coveted Best Costume award.
“WOOF!” Lala said.
Kelly Seals, Killeen resident and Lala’s owner, lucked out with the hundreds of fellow dog lovers who came out to the park at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. before the afternoon rain. This year’s event featured a wide selection of pet supply vendors, obedience courses and a handful of canines hopeful for new companions to come along and adopt them.
“It’s a beautiful day, and I just wanted to come out and enjoy the festivities,” Seals said. “I enjoy getting to dress up Lala.”
Harker Heights resident Jani Case shared her exact sentiment as she stood next to Chance, a 4-year-old Royal Standard Poodle. Chance is only one of the three dogs Case owns, and one of the countless she sees each day at Paws Place, her grooming salon at 1607 Wild Ridge Drive.
“Lots of dogs came out. I was amazed by the variety. Lots of nice ones, small and big,” Case said. “And thank God for the weather.”
Stacy Barrios and Peyton Garza with Texas Humane Heroes were thankful at least one of their five dogs for adoption found a family Saturday.
It was the first Barktoberfest for the no-kill shelter at 5501 S. Clear Creek Road. For 10 years, the group has made appearances at a host of community events.
“We run a lot off of volunteer help, so the community’s help and outreach is always appreciative,” Barrios said.
