Hill Country Transit District, which operates the the Hop bus system in the Killeen area, will present a fiscal year 2020 presentation during the Killeen City Council workshop meeting on Tuesday.
Each year, the transit system plans budgetary expenses for the upcoming fiscal year, and develops its budget accordingly.
According to its presentation, the district is still experiencing shortfalls after applying funding available from the Federal Transit Administration, TxDOT, and contract revenue, the presentation stated.
The Hop, originally created as a volunteer service in the 1960s, is primarily funded by reimbursements from the Federal Transit Authority with a dollar-for-dollar match from local and state resources, including the Texas Department of Transportation, area cities and Bell County, proceeds from a state Medicaid non-emergency transportation contract, and the district’s operational funds.
Its service, which has urban and rural divisions, has three Killeen routes and two intercity routes that connect Killeen to Cove and east Bell County. There is an additional route each in Heights and Cove, two routes in Temple, one in Belton and a connector route in east Bell County.
In Fiscal Year 2019 the district received approximately $10,232,400 in local contributions.
In other matters the City Council will:
Be presented with an overview of drainage rates,
Discuss authorizing a professional service agreement with Transmap Corporation to determine the overall condition of the road network and provide a five year maintenance strategy,
Discuss authorizing the procurement of turnout gear for the fire department, and
Discuss authorizing expenditures in excess of $50,000 for police headquarters maintenance and repairs to The Brandt Companies, LLC. for the HVAC system.
The workshop meeting will follow a special City Council meeting which will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, A101. N. College St.
