Bryan King and Andrea Hasberry

Take the Streets BACC march organizers, from left, Bryan King and Andrea 'Pokie' Hasberry look at the email they received Wednesday afternoon approving their permit for an upcoming march.

 Monique Brand | Herald

A community group’s request for a permit to march was approved by Killeen city staff Wednesday afternoon. 

This followed two weeks of protest from Andrea “Pokie” Hasberry, who is organizing the Take The Streets BACC march with Bryan King.

