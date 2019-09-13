HHwinefest4_DXB8361.jpg

The HEB BBQ tent was near the entrance at the 10th Annual Food, Wine and Brew Fest at Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Harker Heights.

 Andy Zavoina | Herald

The 11th annual Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. General admission tickets are $25 each, and includes five 1-ounce samplings of wine or beer, a souvenir glass, a wine and beer tasting class, and access to live music. Adult non-drinking tickets are $15 each, kids 13-17 are $10, and kids 12 and under are free. Go to www.hhfoodandwine.com for tickets and more information.

