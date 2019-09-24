POLITICS

Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs is urging all Texas residents to register to vote prior to the Oct. 7 deadline.

"An active and engaged citizenry plays an essential role in ensuring the continued well-being of our democracy," said Secretary Hughs in a news release. "I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by October 7th so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of the Lone Star State."

