The holiday events continue this weekend as Christmas and other winter holidays are fast approaching, and the number of shopping days remaining dwindles. Plenty of winter events, concerts, performances, and more are going on in the Killeen area. Use this listing as a go-to guide to plan out the weekend.
Best Bet
Vive Les Arts Theatre, 3401 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, will be performing its annual Christmas variety show, “The Most Wonderful Show of the Year,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Ticket prices vary and range from $5 to $15 and can be purchased online at www.vlakilleen.org.
Festivals, Events
The Jingle Bell Dash 5K Run will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 15 at Abrams Gym, 23001 62nd St. on Fort Hood. Same day registration can be completed from 7 to 7:30 p.m., and online registration can be done on the Fort Hood MWR site.
The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity Gala will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Mayborn Civic & Conference Center, 3303 N. Third St., Temple. Tickets are $40 for this formal event. For more information contact Chaka Clark at 254-813-7422.
The Harker Heights Frost Fest will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Market Heights Shopping Center, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway. There will be hot chocolate, a skating rink, farmers market, wreath-decorating contest, and Santa at this free event.
The Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. WS Young Drive in Killeen, is hosting its monthly Adult Book Club at 10 a.m. Dec. 15. Members will discuss “To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey.
The Clean Car Alliance Car Show will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Food trucks, vendors, and plenty of cars will be at this free show.
Family Fun
The Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area annual Trail of Lights is open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. until Jan. 6. The trail, which is at N. Nolan Road and Cottage Road in Belton, features miles of outdoor light displays and an opportunity to visit Santa’s Village for shopping and pictures with Santa. Cars, mini-vans, and pick-up trucks are $15 per carload.
The Carlson Christmas Light Show will be from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly from Dec. 1 to Dec. 25 at 428 Winter Sun Drive, Harker Heights. Tune into FM 88.1 to listen to the coordinated holiday music.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead inHarker Heights. Water and coffee will be provided.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Free, guided tours of the Lampasas County Courthouse occur each Saturday. Tours start at 2 p.m., except for major holiday weekends. The courthouse is on the downtown square, 501 E. Fourth St. Take the Loop 257 exit off U.S. Highway 190. Contact Linda Moore-Lanning at 512-564-5122, or Jim Rutland at 512-556-5302, during business hours.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit with the mission to discover, encourage and connect songwriters and musicians in Texas, especially in the Central Texas area. Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host live music by The Stuckeys and Their Band from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15. Wayworn Traveler will also perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 16.
Blends Wine Bar hosts live jazz music every Thursday. $5 cover, 21 and up only. Blends also serves brunch from noon to 2 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month complete with a trivia competition. Brunch is $20, mimosas are $2 each, and drink specials run all day. For more information, call 254-613-4739. Blends Wine Bar is at 208 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Dirty Harry’s presents live music at 9 p.m. every Wednesday. No cover for ages 21 and older. Dirty Harry’s is at 206 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights (next to King Pin Tattoos). For more information, call 254-680-6557.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 14. Cover: $8. Kris Gordon will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 15. Cover: $8. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery hosts free live music every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite #105, Salado.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, cottage and food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Theater
Former “The Voice” contestant, Holly Tucker, will be hosting her own Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton. Tickets are $15 per person.
The Texas Metropolitan Ballet will be performing “The Nutcracker” ballet at the Temple Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. Show times are at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 2 p.m. Dec. 16 and tickets can be purchased at www.texasmetropolitanballet.com.
The 1st Cavalry Division Band will present its holiday concert, “A December to Remember,” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Harker Heights High School, 1001 E. Farm-to-Market 2410.
The Heights Concert Band will perform a free holiday show at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen.
The Copperas Cove High School Choir will be performing its holiday choir concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th St.
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, will present a premier exhibition, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” until Jan. 6. The exhibit features more than 150 artifacts recovered from the ocean floor along with room re-creations and personal stories. The exhibit is a chronological journey through the ship’s construction, to life on board, to the ill-fated sinking and amazing artifact rescue efforts. Tickets for the exhibit are on sale at baylor.edu/mayborn. The museum will also be hosting performances of a special holiday puppet show, “Santa’s Magic Bells,” followed by holiday-themed activities throughout the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18-20. Patrons of the Waco/McLennan County and Hewitt Public Libraries system can also borrow a museum membership at no cost at any time. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every first, second, and third Tuesday of the month at the Killen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Highway. Admission is free and attendees are asked to bring a food dish to share.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosting a Christmas Variety Dance from 7 to 11 p.m. Dec. 14. In the Mood also hosts dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Main Street Tejano Club, 201 S. Main St., Temple, has a DJ/live music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday. Call 254-541-8329 or go to www.mainstreettejano.club.
Pan American Club, 575 Pan American Drive, Harker Heights, features Tejano, Norteño and Cumbia music. Call 254-690-2882 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, hosts music every Saturday and Sunday. DJ Saucewill play from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 14. No cover. Stevie Dwill perform from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 15. $12 cover before 10 p.m., $15 after. First 50 guests will receive a gift. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
