COPPERAS COVE — Ariel Draper, 15, has grown tired of seeing people in pain from disease.
“I’ve seen so many people develop and die from cancer,” Draper said. “I’ve felt horrible.”
Instead, for the third year straight, she’s taken pain from her foot straight against the condition’s rear end.
The third annual Kick Cancer’s Butt Kick-a-thon at Candy Outfitters was held most of the day Saturday at Candy Outfitters, 185 W. Business U.S. Highway 190 in Copperas Cove. Tents in which several martial arts schools gave demonstrations to dozens of residents throughout the day were set up in the parking lot.
Attendees also got the chance to release some frustration by punching or kicking “BOB,” a body opponent bag dressed in a Kick-a-thon T-shirt, and martial art practice boards.
Draper was excited to say the 3-year-old event drew the biggest crowd yet. In this year’s rendition, nonprofit Pink Warrior Angels of Texas was the beneficiary of funds raised Saturday.
The Pink Warrior Angels aim to provide direct support to those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
“It’s a great organization that really gives back to the community,” Draper said.
Dawn Hale, vice president of the Pink Warrior Angels, praised Draper for creating a yearly event to give back to cancer survivors.
Hale herself is a cancer survivor, and mustered her finest roundhouse kick Saturday.
“This helps the community, those going through treatment who may need help with their house payment or gas to get treatment,” Hale said. “It’s an awesome event.”
Give a recurring monthly financial donation to Pink Warrior Angels or a one-time payment by visiting www.pwatx.org and click “GIVE.”
