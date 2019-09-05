The third annual Puerto Rican Heritage Festival is Saturday, beginning at noon, at The Shack Caribbean Seafood & Grill, 1612 E. Farm-to-Market Road 2410 in Harker Heights.
The festival began after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island of Puerto Rico in 2017, according to a news release. The purpose of the festival is for the Puerto Rican residents to gather “as a morale booster and create awareness in the community,” the release said.
