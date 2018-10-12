Next Tuesday, the BNSF Railway Company will close the Third Street railway in Lampasas from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m., the city said in a release.
Track work will be done during this closure. No traffic will be allowed to cross the tracks during this time.
The railway on East Farm-to-Market 580 will remain open during this time.
