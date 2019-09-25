When she was 6 years old, living in Germany, Rose Short wrote her first song, which she titled “Angel.” Now 34, the Killeen resident finds herself with national exposure after a successful blind audition for “The Voice” which aired Monday night on NBC-TV.

At the audition, Short sang John Legend’s song “Preach.” Legend is also a judge and coach on the show. As a result of her audition, Short earned high praise from judges Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani who turned their chairs. Although Legend did not turn his chair, he said she “slayed” his song.

