Maybe grab an extra blanket from the closet before going to bed Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts low temperatures to remain below freezing for the next two days. On Tuesday, the low temp is expected to be around 26 degrees. That’s down from Monday night’s low temp of around 31 degrees.
The cold snap is expected to continue Wednesday night, with an anticipated low of around 29 degrees. And although NWS has no forecasts for ice, “sporadic” reports of trace snowflakes have been seen by the general public, according to meteorologist Jason Godwin.
Still, the sun will rise, says Godwin. By the weekend, the Killeen area can expect highs around the low to mid 60s, with low temperatures around the neighborhood of the low 40s.
From Sunday to Monday, about three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over the area, according to Godwin. Don’t expect that to continue this week, though, as no precipitation is in this week’s forecast.
“It’s a cool week, but a dry week,” Godwin said. “There will be sunny skies throughout.”
The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 41 and a low of 26.
Wednesday is expected to have a high of 49 with a low of 29.
Thursday is expected to have a high of 60 and a low of 39.
The high on Friday is expected to be 69 with a low of 42.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is nearly 13 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 12 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.