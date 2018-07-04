BELTON — A sea of residents lined the streets of the county seat Wednesday morning, donning patriotic paraphernalia while taking in the annual 99th annual Belton Fourth of July parade.
Some waved miniature flags while others waved cardboard fans, searching for relief from the sweltering heat among the rows of lawn chairs that flanked Main Street.
The festivities started with a small program on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse. Belton City Councilman David K. Leigh addressed the crowd, pointing out the diversity of those in attendance.
“In this world, we’re surrounded by people who have very similar views, but this is one time a year where all people can come together and celebrate one thing,” Leigh said.
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, offered the invocation before Brig. Gen. Darren Werner — the new commander of the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Fort Hood — gave a few remarks.
“There’s a feeling that you get when you come to an event like this,” Werner said. “When I come here, I can show my family all of you and the pride you have in the red, white and blue. It’s incredibly impressive.”
Having spent several Independence Days abroad, Werner said the occasion is internationally recognized.
“It’s humbling to have spent five separate Fourths of July in different countries. In every country, they recognize the Fourth of July as the birth of this great nation,” Werner said. “Everybody knows what the Fourth of July is.”
Werner challenged residents not to take the freedoms the country was founded on for granted.
“Americans continue to show their resilience and inner strength to make tough choices in the pursuit of just causes,” he said. “We strive constantly to be a better people and a better country. This ensures a better presence and
an even brighter future for all humanity.”
Boy Scout Troop No. 118 of Morgan’s Point Resort was on hand to salute the flag as it passed by. Scout Marshall Taylor, 16, was grateful for the opportunity to celebrate the occasion.
“I think it’s an honor to be here with everybody to honor our flag,” Taylor said. “It’s a day to remember what happened in the past and to grow into the future.”
Greg and Jackie Gillis moved to Salado two years ago from San Angelo and have made the Belton parade part of their Independence Day tradition.
“I love it. I think it’s the best Fourth of July Parade I’ve ever been to,” Greg Gillis said.
Jackie Gillis said the event fosters a sense of fellowship among residents.
“It’s very patriotic. I think it brings the community together,” she said. “People come from all around, not just Belton.”
She said that such events serve as a reminder of those who paved the way for freedom.
“It just reminds me how we all should stand together to celebrate the freedoms that we have, and all the men and women who gave their lives for it,” Jackie Gillis said.
