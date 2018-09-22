Three Copperas Cove Independent School District students and Pride of Cove Band members were injured Friday morning in an accident that occurred just west of Cove, according to a statement from Sgt. David Roberts with the Texas Department of Public Safety received Saturday morning.
Their exact conditions are currently unknown.
A two-vehicle crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1113 and Farm-to-Market 580 in Topsey, according to the statement.
DPS troopers responded to the scene where a 16-year-old male was driving westbound in a 1993 Toyota pickup on Farm-to-Market 1113 and pulled into the intersection of Farm-to-Market 580. His truck collided with a 2012 Chevrolet pickup, which was driven by a 58-year-old Marble Falls man, Rickey Jones. Jones was traveling northbound on Farm-to-Market 580.
The 16-year-old was transported by ambulance to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center for “treatment of incapacitating injuries.”
A 15-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, both from Copperas Cove, were passengers in his 1993 Toyota, and both received treatment for incapacitating injuries, according to the statement.
The 15-year-old was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
The 14-year-old, who was riding in the back of the Toyota, was thrown from the bed on impact. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
Jones was transported by private vehicle to an unknown medical facility for evaluation of possible injuries, the statement reads.
"This crash is still under investigation," Sgt. Roberts said.
CCISD posted about the incident on the district’s Facebook page.
"CCISD Family—Please keep three of our students who were involved in a car accident earlier today in your prayers. The Pride of Cove Band will be absent from tonight’s football game as these students are all band members. These students and their families remain in our thoughts and prayers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.