Three men — Thomas Michael Longoria, 25, Raul Franco Jr., 19, and Twanhashae Dezhure Hines, 17 — were arraigned Thursday on a charge of burglary of habitation with intent to commit theft.
At around noon on Wednesday, Killeen police officers went to the 400 block of Medina Drive in Killeen. The caller said one of the three males came to her door and rang it multiple times before going to her neighbor’s house, according to the affidavits.
Officers made contact with the men and saw in plain view a pair of Nike Air Force One shoes, an Apple iPad with a pink case, and a gold and black Armitron watch, according to the arrest affidavits.
The owner came home some time later, and told police the items that were missing from her home. The missing items matched the description of the ones observed by police in the men’s car.
The bail for all three men was set at $50,000 by Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
Others arraigned Friday were:
Stacy Nicole Jones, 33, for possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
