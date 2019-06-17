More than 100 Killeen residents are still without power this morning after late-night thunderstorm swept through the area Sunday night.
According to the outage map available from Oncor, power outages are spread throughout Killeen, with the largest single grouping happening in southwest Killeen with 58 customers affected.
"During peak outage times last night, about 1,500 residents between Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were without power," Oncor Area Manager Karl Green said. "I started getting notifications of power outages between 6:30 and 7 p.m. (Sunday night). The power outages were a result of about half equipment failure and half vegetation (fallen tree limbs)."
Also according to the outage map, most of the small areas of power outages are expected to be restored before 10 a.m., while Green said power is expected to be restored to the entire area by mid to late afternoon.
Power outages also affected Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, as well. More than 300 residents in Harker Heights are currently without power, according to Oncor, while around 20 residents of Copperas Cove are listed as not having power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.