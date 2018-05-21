Central Texas was hit by severe weather Sunday, with heavy rain and thunderstorms reported throughout the local area.
As of 8 p.m., 1.32 inches of rain had fallen since the storms began and wind gusts were clocked at 13 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
About 12:30 p.m., an electronic emergency alert warned residents that all low-water sites throughout Fort Hood were closed effective immediately, signifying road closures in the area as a result of flooding.
Community events such as the 38th annual Rabbit Fest were impacted as many vendors and attendees left early to avoid the hazards of the harsh conditions.
There was a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later Sunday, mainly before 10 p.m.
Rain chances dropped to 20 percent by this morning with mostly cloudy skies coming later in the day. The high should be 87 and low 68.
