Power outages are still being restored after thunderstorms swept through the Killeen area overnight. No damage was reported in Bell County but wind gusts were reported up to nearly 50 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia said.
Karl Green, the area manager for electricity provider Oncor said there were over 1,000 customers in the Killeen-Copperas Cove-Harker Heights area affected by power outages between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Oncor is reporting that some customers are still being affected this morning. In Killeen there are 18 total power outages affecting 112 customers. There are six outages in Harker Heights affecting 56 customers and five outages in Copperas Cove affecting 84 customers, as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Green expects all power to be restored by mid afternoon today.
There is a heat advisory today in Bell County. High temperatures will be in the high 90s with heat index values between 105 and 108 degrees, according to Garcia.
The heat will continue for the rest of the week and rain chances will come back into the forecast between 20% and 40% this weekend, Garcia said.
