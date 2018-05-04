Those who wish to attend the 2018 Adolescents and Young Adults Drinking and Driving Annual Gala are still able to secure tickets.
At $60 each, guests who attend from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Killeen, 1721 E. Central Texas Expressway, will be provided dinner and the opportunity to hear from six special guests. The event is advertised as a “Christian setting,” according to AYADD Executive Director Sandra Minor.
Special guests include Wes Morgan, Carolyn Taylor, John Lytch, Sandra Jones, Dana Holcomb and theatrical group In His Presence.
All proceeds are used to support AYADD and raise the awareness of underage drinking.
AYADD is located at 1109 Dogwood Boulevard. Email ayaddoutreach@yahoo.com for more information.
