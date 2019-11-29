The funeral for Rosa Hereford, the first woman to be elected in the Killeen City Council, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E Stan Schlueter Loop, according to her family members. She died on Nov. 17 at age 78.
Visitation is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen. The family is welcoming those who knew Hereford to share stories of her during the visitation at 7 p.m.
