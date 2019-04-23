Killeen is in for a wet week.
“We’re expecting a wide spread of 2½ to 3 inches of rain for most of Bell County with the upcoming system,” said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Godwin said Monday that there was a 100 percent chance of heavy rain across the area Wednesday, before the weather starts to dry out heading into the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s into Friday, but there won’t be any sunshine. The NWS office in Dallas-Fort Worth on Monday posted a hazardous weather watch for the week that included the Lampasas, Coryell, Bell and McLennan counties.
After a high of 75 today, a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms is expected tonight as temperatures drop to 62 degrees along with brisk winds, with gusts up to 20 mph.
Don’t forget to grab an umbrella Wednesday as the system moves into the area overnight into Thursday and brings a 100 percent chance of heavy rain with a high of 71 degrees. Wednesday night has an expected low of 59 with winds dropping off to 10 mph.
“In terms of timing,” Godwin said, “we’ll see a good amount Wednesday, possibly over 2 inches, and another half-inch Wednesday night, and maybe another one-fourth Thursday afternoon.”
With a forecast of 70 degrees, chances of thunderstorms remaining in the area drops to 20 percent Thursday afternoon.
Clear skies are expected to return to Killeen on Friday morning with a high of 79.
