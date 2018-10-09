Today is the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. There will be a number of contested races on the ballot, including narrow state and national races.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz will face off against U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, and libertarian Neil Dikeman, of Houston, in a race that has gained national attention.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressional District 31 Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, will face off against Democrat M.J. Hegar, of Round Rock, a former Air Force medical helicopter pilot.
Congressional District 25 Rep. Roger Williams, of Austin, will face Democrat Julie Oliver, of Austin, a health-care professional and attorney.
At the state level, Texas House District 54 GOP nominee Dr. Brad Buckley, of Salado, will face off against Democrat Kathy Richerson, of Bell County. Buckley defeated incumbent Rep. Scott Cosper, R-Killeen, in a May 22 runoff for the nomination.
For those interested in voting but are still unregistered, you can still register to vote by in-person application or by mailing your application.
To register to vote, you must do so in the county in which you reside. You must be a United States citizen who will be at least 18 years old by Election Day.
Visit VoteTexas.gov and click on the “Am I Registered” tab to see if you are registered to vote.
If you’re not, visit http://bit.ly/1deJCid to fill out an informal online application. Complete the form, print it, and mail it to the address listed on the completed application.
All applications eligible for the Nov. 6 election must be postmarked today.
Bell County residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
Local political groups will be registering people to vote 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today at Starbucks across Bell County.
You can register to vote at the following Starbucks:
2600 Trimmier Road, Suite A in Killeen.
1033 S. Fort Hood St, Killeen.
507 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
2108 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
100 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
111 N. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
1313 S.W. H.K. Dodgen in Temple.
6607 W. Adams Ave., Suite A in Temple.
200 S. Interstate 35 in Belton.
FME News Service writer Jacob Sanchez contributed to this report.
___________________________________________________________
IMPORTANT DATES
Today: Deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election.
Oct. 22 through Nov. 2: Early voting
Oct. 26: Last day to apply for a ballot by mail
Nov. 6: Election Day and the last day for the county to receive ballots by mail.
Note: Residents must be at least 18 years old, or turn 18 by Nov. 6, in order to be eligible to register.
For more information:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.