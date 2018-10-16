Luby's Shooting

Three women are seen in mourning at the scene of the mass shooting at the Luby's Cafeteria on Oct. 16, 1991. Twenty three people were killed by George Hennard, 35, of Belton.

 Herald File

Today marks the 27th anniversary of the fatal shooting of 23 diners at a Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen.

On Oct. 16, 1991, George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of the restaurant on Central Texas Expressway during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.

Using two semi-automatic pistols, Hennard killed 22 patrons in 12 minutes of mayhem. The 23rd victim died of her injuries days later, marking the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.

The names of the 23 victims are:

Patricia Carney, 57, of Belton

Jimmie Caruthers, 48, of Austin

Kriemhild Davis, 62, of Killeen

Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43, of Fort Hood

Al Gratia, 71, of Copperas Cove

Ursula Gratia, 67, of Copperas Cove

Debra Gray, 33, of Copperas Cove

Dr. Michael Griffith, 48, of Copperas Cove

Venice Henehan, 70, of Metz, Missouri

Clodine Humphrey, 63, of Marlin

Sylvia King, 30, of Killeen

Zona Lynn, 45, of Marlin

Connie Peterson, 43, of Austin

Ruth Pujol, 36, of Copperas Cove

Su-Zann Rashott, 30, of San Antonio

John Romero Jr., 33, of Copperas Cove

Thomas Simmons, 55, of Killeen

Glen Arval Spivey, 44, of Harker Heights

Nancy Stansbury, 44, of Harker Heights

Olgica Taylor, 45, of Waco

James Welsh, 75, of Waco

Lula Welsh, 64, of Waco

Juanita Williams, 64, of Temple

A memorial to the victims of the Luby’s massacre sits behind the Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. No memorial events are planned.

For in-depth reporting on the accounts from some of the shooting’s survivors, see the Herald’s 25th anniversary coverage at bit.ly/2q22cux.

