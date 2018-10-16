Today marks the 27th anniversary of the fatal shooting of 23 diners at a Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen.
On Oct. 16, 1991, George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of the restaurant on Central Texas Expressway during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
Using two semi-automatic pistols, Hennard killed 22 patrons in 12 minutes of mayhem. The 23rd victim died of her injuries days later, marking the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.
The names of the 23 victims are:
Patricia Carney, 57, of Belton
Jimmie Caruthers, 48, of Austin
Kriemhild Davis, 62, of Killeen
Lt. Col. Steven Dody, 43, of Fort Hood
Al Gratia, 71, of Copperas Cove
Ursula Gratia, 67, of Copperas Cove
Debra Gray, 33, of Copperas Cove
Dr. Michael Griffith, 48, of Copperas Cove
Venice Henehan, 70, of Metz, Missouri
Clodine Humphrey, 63, of Marlin
Sylvia King, 30, of Killeen
Zona Lynn, 45, of Marlin
Connie Peterson, 43, of Austin
Ruth Pujol, 36, of Copperas Cove
Su-Zann Rashott, 30, of San Antonio
John Romero Jr., 33, of Copperas Cove
Thomas Simmons, 55, of Killeen
Glen Arval Spivey, 44, of Harker Heights
Nancy Stansbury, 44, of Harker Heights
Olgica Taylor, 45, of Waco
James Welsh, 75, of Waco
Lula Welsh, 64, of Waco
Juanita Williams, 64, of Temple
A memorial to the victims of the Luby’s massacre sits behind the Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. No memorial events are planned.
For in-depth reporting on the accounts from some of the shooting’s survivors, see the Herald’s 25th anniversary coverage at bit.ly/2q22cux.
