COPPERAS COVE — A tornado touched down in Copperas Cove on Sunday afternoon, damaging dozens of houses as well as countless trees but apparently causing no injuries, according to early reports from the city. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down about two miles northwest of Copperas Cove just after 5 p.m. They said they should have more information available after they send someone out to assess the aftermath today.
“I actually saw it hit,” Copperas Cove resident Cheryl Julien said. “I was cleaning the window when I saw it touch down (north of us). I yelled at my family to get into the bathroom because there was a tornado coming.”
Julien lives on Colorado Drive in Copperas Cove which is off Big Divide Road west of the city. Traveling northbound on Big Divide Road, houses exhibited more and more signs of damage the further residents drove. While Julien’s main house appeared to suffer only small amounts of damage, a shed in her backyard had fallen through her fence. Her neighbor’s trampoline was also drapped across her fence.
“I’m a nurse, so I got outside to see if anyone needed help,” she said.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, no injuries had been reported as of 7:30 p.m. and emergency services were responding to check on residents in the area.
Many residents of the Big Divide area were out assessing the damage to the neighborhoods after the storm had passed Sunday evening. Patrick and April-Dawn Wiemer, who lived on Mitchell Street, said the heavy winds blew down two sheds in their backyard and also tore down several branches.
“That guy on the corner (of Colorado Drive) has a trampoline in his backyard, but he said it’s his neighbor’s trampoline,” April-Dawn said.
Her husband added, “Luckily, we haven’t seen or heard about any injuries yet, just property damage.”
Before the storm hit, temperatures had been high throughout the day Sunday. The temperature reached a high of 97 in Killeen.
Low rain and thunderstorm chances remain in the area into late Tuesday night. A high of 79 is expected today and a high of 82 for Tuesday.
Temperatures start to climb back up into the mid-80s by the middle of the week. The forecast called for dry conditions for Father’s Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.