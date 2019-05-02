A tornado was spotted Wednesday night about 50 miles north of Killeen in the Gatesville area, according to the National Weather Service.
The "weak tornado" was seen about 10 miles northwest of Gatesville near Jonesboro at 8:25 p.m., said Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Godwin said he didn't have any damage reports, however, Temple-based NBC affiliate KCEN reported trees were found blocking country roads 194 and 196, and a barn was damaged. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
About a half-inch rain fell overnight in Killeen, Godwin said, and more may fall today.
He said there's a 50% chance or rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, especially after 3 p.m., and higher rain chances Friday.
The possible storms today could bring hail, strong winds with a low chance of tornadoes, Godwin said.
