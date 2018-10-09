Update: 6:20 a.m.: The tornado warning has expired, the National Weather Service reported.
Update: The storm is between the Topsey and Pidcoke area and moving, according to the National Weather Service. It is set to expire at 6:15 a.m.
Update: 5:58 a.m.
Eastern Lampasas County removed from warning, according to the National Weather Service.
A north moving storm has put western Coryell County and eastern Lampasas County in a tornado warning until 6:15 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Residents should seek protection from flying debris, the Weather Service said.
