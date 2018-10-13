The tornado watch for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties has been lifted.
The National Weather Service issued the warning at 1:27 p.m. Saturday for 21 counties in Central Texas.
A tornado watch alerts the public to the possibility of a tornado. It differs from a warning, which warns of an existing tornado.
Showers and thunderstorms likely today, mainly before 4 p.m., the weather service reports.Some of the storms could be severe.
The weather service also predicts south wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
The high is expected to be 82 degrees.
Tonight, there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4 a.m., the weather service said. Some of the storms could be severe.
