UPDATE, 2 p.m.: Bean-sized hail, heavy downpours and power outages reported in Killeen. Shortly after 3 p.m., Oncor's power outage map showed about outages affecting more than 1,400 customers in Killeen. Estimated restoration is 7 p.m. today.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 5 p.m. for Bell County. Meteorologist Steve Fano said a line of storms to the west and northwest of Killeen will begin moving through the area in the early afternoon hours and should be out of the area by mid evening, around 8 p.m.
Fano said anything is possible when it comes to the severe weather today. Isolated tornadoes are possible, along with hail up to an inch in diameter and wind gusts in excess of 60 miles an hour. One to two inches of rain are expected on average throughout the area.
Fano said, “this has been a slightly more active year for severe weather but not unprecedented. This is definitely the most active time of year for severe weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.