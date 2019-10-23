The city of Killeen will host a Senior Town Hall Meeting at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Senior citizens and the public are invited to attend.

City staff has organized the meeting to gain public input on the mission, operations and programming of Killeen senior centers. The program will conclude with a Q&A session.

Gilmore Senior Center Pickle Ball Tournament

Ann Aguilar (left) and her partner Charlie Cahee congratulate their opponents Richard Parker and Doris Coats on after a tough match in the pickle ball tournament in Killeen on Thursday, March 21, 2019.
Killeen Senior Center

The Lions Club Park Senior Center is located at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop reopened its doors in 2018 after a three-month closure for repairs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.