Bell County new car sale numbers continue to climb over last year’s numbers — despite a dip in May sales numbers — while sales in Coryell County continue to lag, according to this month’s Freeman Auto Report.
Currently, car sales in Bell County are up nearly 3 percent this year, with 7,333 new vehicles being sold since January this year as opposed to 7,120 vehicles that were sold by this time last year. Coryell County sales are down 19.91 percent with only 354 units being sold this year compared to 442 vehicles sold by this time last year.
In May, 1,411 new vehicles were sold in Bell County according to the report, compared to 1,733 vehicles sold in May 2017. This amounts to an 18 percent decrease.
Coryell numbers continue to be lower than 2017 numbers, with dealerships selling 62 new vehicles in May compared to 97 vehicles sold in May 2017 — 36 percent decrease.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in May were Toyotas with 197 cars and trucks sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Ford vehicles, with a total of 179 units sold, and Chevrolets, with a total of 173 units sold.
The most popular vehicles sold in Coryell County were Ram trucks with 16 units sold. Other top sellers were Chevrolets, with 15 units sold, and Jeeps, which sold 8 units.
New vehicle sales in May
Bell County
Toyota cars — 141
Honda cars — 119
Chevorlet cars — 104
Ford cars — 100
Ford trucks — 79
Coryell County
Ram trucks — 16
Chevrolet trucks — 8
Jeeps — 8
Chevrolet cars — 7
Dodge cars — 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.