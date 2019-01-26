COPPERAS COVE — More than 200 participants braved the chilly temperature and took part in the annual 5-kilometer run or walk, and some even took the plunge into the freezing cold pool at Cove City Park.
Saturday’s event was dedicated to the late Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood, who took the plunge at least eight or nine times, officials said. The event has been held since 2000.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty also took the plunge, and have participated in the event for the past several years. One participant, David Robinson, came all the way from Amarillo, to participate in the 5K,
He was on a mission to participate in one 5K in every county in Texas.
Robinson is known as the “Fat Man on a Mission,” according to his Facebook Page, which documents his quest to complete the more than 250 5K’s across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.