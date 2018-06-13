A motorcycle accident caused significant traffic delays in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen this morning.
According to emergency radio dispatchers, a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in an accident at about 8:40 a.m. on bridge over Rosewood Drive and several exits were closed on the interstate.
A LifeTeam helicopter transported an injured person to the hospital.
The highway was temporarily shut down as emergency responders worked the scene. The Killeen Police Department routed people around the scene onto West Central Expressway.
The Herald is working to gather more information.
