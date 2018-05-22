Tuesday morning traffic was backed up in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 in Killeen between Trimmier Road and Fort Hood Street.
A car was being towed from the shoulder on the Fort Hood Street overpass. Several Killeen Police Department vehicles were doing traffic control.
The traffic was seen backed up about 8 a.m. By 8:30 traffic was flowing normally.
(1) comment
A small traffic jam that ended THREE hours ago is certainly BREAKING NEWS, especially when it involves a car being towed.[rolleyes][whistling]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.